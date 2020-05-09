Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Second earthquake in a week rocks city's residents

by WILL ZWAR
9th May 2020 7:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SECOND earthquake has hit Darwin in a week after a 5.1 magnitude tremor was felt in Darwin on Saturday afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology confirmed the earthquake in the Banda Sea at 3.19pm, however no tsunami threat was issued for anywhere in Australia.

24 felt reports were lodged by Territorians from Larrakeyah, Darwin CBD, Brinkin, Rapid Creek and Coconut Grove, with all reports suggesting it was a weak tremor.

The quake originated less than 100km from a 6.9 earthquake in the Banda Sea on Wednesday evening, which woke many Territorians about 11.30pm.

A number of residents including David Bateman said Wednesday's tremor was the biggest they'd felt in the past 10 years.

Originally published as 5.1 magnitude earthquake sends tremors across Darwin

More Stories

earthquake editors picks tsunami warning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New business provides job growth for city

        premium_icon New business provides job growth for city

        News New aged care facility brings more jobs to the region.

        Thousands of cyclists putting themselves at risk

        premium_icon Thousands of cyclists putting themselves at risk

        News Why Queensland cyclists are copping fines

        Cop bite accused in illegal ‘COVID-19 ’ party to quarantine

        premium_icon Cop bite accused in illegal ‘COVID-19 ’ party to quarantine

        News Teen accused of biting undergoes disease testing

        PM announces three-step plan to lift lockdown by July

        PM announces three-step plan to lift lockdown by July

        News States to have last word on easing restrictions