50 JOBS: Guzman y Gomez coming to Ipswich

Guzman y Gomez is moving into the former Birdies Chicken and Burgers site at North Ipswich.

A GUZMAN y Gomez restaurant is coming to Ipswich and it is set to be operating by the middle of the year.

About 50 people will be employed at the restaurant on the corner of Pine and Lowry streets.

The building will be updated and get a fresh fit-out for its new occupants.

GYG founder and global CEO Steven Marks said the site was chosen for its proximity to Riverlink Shopping Centre and its large carpark.

"The Guzman y Gomez in North Ipswich is projected to open in May this year, however, we are still confirming the exact date," he said.

"We'll also publish trading hours on our website as soon as they are confirmed.

"For a restaurant of this size, we typically employ about 50 locals who live in the area and we're looking for the best, most energetic and brightest minds to join our crew."

There are other GYG restaurants in Augustine Heights and Springfield.

"Our Ipswich site was chosen based on a strict number of criteria we have and it ticked all the boxes," Mr Marks said.

"Being close to the shopping centre and with easy access and lots of parking is a huge plus for GYG.

"The building on site will be updated and get a new GYG fit-out.

"We're really looking forward to launching this GYG, the people of Ipswich have been asking us to open for ages so we have a good feeling about this one."