5 of the best films to watch on Valentines Day

Planning a night in this Valentine’s Day? Film and television buff Dr Daryl Sparkes has got you covered with his list of the 5 best films to watch on Valentines Day.

5. The Princess Bride.

An unconventional choice for Valentine’s Day but a good film, nonetheless.

“Not your typical Valentine’s Day movie,” Dr Sparkes said.

“Starring Robin Wright and Cary Elwes this film has everything: a great love story, comedy and Inigo Montoya saying ‘Hello, my name is Inigo Montoya, you killed my father. Prepare to die,’ - it’s a classic line.”

Screengrab from the movie "The Princess Bride"

4. Dirty Dancing

One of the most revered dance films in history Dirty Dancing is a great pick by Dr Sparkes for Valentine’s Day.

“The 1987 original dance film with Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, is a classic for

Valentine’s day,” Dr Sparkes said.

“From famous quotes like ‘no one puts baby in the corner’ to that amazing lift that no one should try at home, it’s a great movie for Valentine’s Day.”

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in a scene from the movie Dirty Dancing. Supplied by Artisan Entertainment/courtesy Everett Collection.

3. Titanic:

A true one-of-a-kind-film that mixed epic romance and disaster in a way never done before.

“Starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio and set against the epic vessel that was the Titanic, the Romeo and Juliet story is a classic for Valentine’s Day,” Dr Sparkes said.

“However, let’s not forget there was more than enough room for Jack to be on the door with Rose!”

Actor Kate Winslet & Actor Leonardo DiCaprio in the film 'titanic' scene movies 1997

2. The Notebook

The film that made a generation fall in love with Ryan Gosling.

“Starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams this one is a classic nostalgic film for romantic film lovers,” Dr Sparkes said.

“A great film chronicling the beginning of a romance right to the end.”

Actor Rachel McAdams and actor Ryan Gosling in scene from 2004 film 'The Notebook' – movies

1. Love Actually

Is it a Christmas film? Is it a Valentine’s Day film? Who cares, with a star-studded ensemble cast of British A-listers this a nostalgic pick by Dr Sparkes.

“Featuring a star-studded cast, I love watching Hugh Grant’s character fall in love with his secretary – which would be a weird thing to happen now with the current British administration,” Dr Sparkes said.

“It features amazing talent from Emma Thompson to Bill Nighy.”