The Ingham Police Station in Hinchinbrook Shire. Picture: CAMERON BATES
High school staffer ‘lured girls with gifts, money’: Police

by Cameron Bates
7th Apr 2020 7:15 AM
A middle-aged employee of a high school in Ingham has been charged with a number of alleged sex offences involving two underage female students.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Bye told the Herbert River Express that the 41-year-old Ingham man had been charged with two counts of grooming a child under the age of 16, three counts of attempted indecent treatment of a child under the age of 16, one count of unlawful possession of firearms, and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition.

The alleged victims, currently aged 14 and 15, are related.

Det Sgt Bye stressed that there are not believed to be any additional alleged victims at the school but that the investigation was ongoing.

"No other students are at risk, or have been approached."

He alleged the grooming, which occurred on school grounds and via social media, included buying gifts and giving money.

It was alleged that the man had also been in an alleged relationship with the 15-year-old for a period of time, "ranging from two days to one year", he said.

The man has been remanded on bail till July 9.

