'Shake and bake': $40k ice bust at Mothar Mt

The pair faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday where they pleaded guilty to a raft of drug charges.

The pair faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday where they pleaded guilty to a raft of drug charges.

TWO Gympie men have faced court after police found up to $40,000 worth of drugs and a "shake and bake" recipe for making ice at a rural property.

Ashley David Percy Will Leis, 29, and Christopher William Slough, 31, faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday where they pleaded guilty to a raft of drug charges.

The court was told that on March 20 last year, police executed a warrant at Leis's Mothar Mountain property where they found both men drug affected.

Leis was sleeping in a car at the back of the property and, inside the car, police found up to $40,000 worth of drugs, including 71g of ice and 21g of cannabis.

In a shed they found written instructions detailing how to produce cocaine and "shake and bake" methylamphetamine - a dangerous and potentially explosive method of cooking ice.

The court was told police also found a locked safe with $1750 in cash and injecting equipment.

While both men accepted joint possession of the drugs, Leis argued the drugs were for personal use.

But Crown prosecutor Hamish McIntyre said the quantity of drugs, found alongside a cutting agent, a tick sheet and CCTV cameras, indicated the drugs must have been at least partly for a commercial purpose.

Justice Thomas Bradley agreed.

"In the circumstances all of that evidence tends to persuade me that your possession of these drugs was for a commercial purpose," Justice Bradley said.

Leis pleaded guilty to permitting use of place, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing instructions for production of drugs and possessing anything used in the commission of crime.

Slough pleaded guilty to supplying and possessing dangerous drugs, possessing stolen property and property used for drug offences.

Sentencing was a balancing exercise for Justice Bradley who weighed up the men's histories with how much time they had already served in custody.

The court was told Leis was a father of three with a long history on the wrong side of the law with prior convictions for dangerous driving, drug possession, stealing and assault.

Slough had a much shorter criminal history, but had convictions for producing and possessing drug, assault and escaping police in December 2018.

The court was told Slough had "lost his way" after injuring himself at work and had been introduced to ice at a party.

Both men were on suspended sentences for other drug charges when police caught them in March last year.

Justice Bradley sentenced Leis to three years' jail and he will be eligible for parole on August 8.

Slough was also sentenced to three years' jail but, after serving nine months in jail, he was given immediate parole.

Leis had already served almost a year in jail but had a greater criminal history and pleaded guilty at a later stage to Slough. - NewsRegional