Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency sirens are ringing in a Victorian town that is facing disaster.
Emergency sirens are ringing in a Victorian town that is facing disaster.
Breaking

4000 trapped by fire; people told to get in ocean for safety

by Ben Graham
31st Dec 2019 10:02 AM

Towns in Victoria's East Gippsland have been hit by out-of-control bushfires and homes are expected to be lost, while 4000 people are sheltering on a beach.

Rapidly moving fires in NSW have suddenly flared up this morning and they're headed east, towards the coast.

Meanwhile, a firefighter has been killed in a truck rollover near Albury in New South Wales, as out-of-control infernos threatens homes and lives in three states, with conditions set to worsen in some regions.

Severe fire danger is also forecast for Exmouth Gulf Coast and Gascoyne Coast in Western Australia today.

bushfires crisis emergency service trapped

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bushfire crisis sparks spike in volunteers

        premium_icon Bushfire crisis sparks spike in volunteers

        News Rural fire brigades have experienced a surge in interest from the public as parts of the region suffer through the ongoing bushfire crisis.

        New way to buy Costco next year

        premium_icon New way to buy Costco next year

        News Costco announces the beginning of a new chapter in shopping

        Competitors underestimated Ipswich’s champion player

        premium_icon Competitors underestimated Ipswich’s champion player

        News As a young player, a lot of Ash Barty’s competitors doubted her as she stepped out...

        Ipswich’s darling a model for young tennis players

        premium_icon Ipswich’s darling a model for young tennis players

        News For tennis coach Beau Devlin, the rise of homegrown champion Ash Barty has given...