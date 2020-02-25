Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
IDENTIFIED: Babysitter Lisa Rose Halcrow, who drove two-year-old Connor Horan to Warwick Hospital in 2018, has been charged with his murder.
IDENTIFIED: Babysitter Lisa Rose Halcrow, who drove two-year-old Connor Horan to Warwick Hospital in 2018, has been charged with his murder. Bianca Hrovat
News

NAMED: Babysitter charged with the murder of Connor Horan

Bianca Hrovat
24th Feb 2020 2:55 PM | Updated: 25th Feb 2020 9:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: THE babysitter charged with the murder of toddler Connor Horan has been named as Miss Lisa Rose Halcrow.

Halcrow was excused from appearing at the Warwick Magistrates Court today.

Her case was adjourned until May 6, 2020 and no application for bail was made. 

DAY IN COURT: The family of Connor Horan enter the Warwick Courthouse this morning.
DAY IN COURT: The family of Connor Horan enter the Warwick Courthouse this morning. Bianca Hrovat

 

UPDATE: A 40-year-old Warwick woman has been charged with the murder and grievous bodily harm of toddler Connor Horan.

Detective Acting Inspector Matt Howard alleged the two-year-old was in the care of a female babysitter when he died with multiple head and internal injuries on August 19, 2019.

The babysitter drove Connor from her East St residence to Warwick Hospital where he was pronounced dead after 30 minutes of CPR. 

Connor Horan
Connor Horan

Detectives from Warwick Child Protection and Investigation Unit (CPIU) and the Child Trauma Unit conducted extensive investigations and today arrested the babysitter at her place of work. 

"It has been a meticulous investigation," Mr Howard said. 

"We wanted everything right and I stand by the fact we have that now."

The family was informed of the woman's arrest via social media.

Mr Howard said investigation was officially at an end as the woman prepares to appear before the Warwick Magistrates Court tomorrow. 

"It's a tragic event," he said.

"It will be a relief for the members of the community in Warwick and around the town."

STANDING BY THEIR INVESTIGATION: Detective Acting Inspector Matt Howard addressed the media in a press conference today.
STANDING BY THEIR INVESTIGATION: Detective Acting Inspector Matt Howard addressed the media in a press conference today. Bianca Hrovat
connor horan court crime
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Full names of 105 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 105 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

        ‘I was cowering’: Woman recounts baseball bat attack

        premium_icon ‘I was cowering’: Woman recounts baseball bat attack

        Crime Man has been jailed for a shocking assault on his girlfriend

        Bell Street development takes shape

        premium_icon Bell Street development takes shape

        News Renovations have begun on $5 million project

        A chance to create better city for people with a disability

        premium_icon A chance to create better city for people with a disability

        News Mr Stumer said their problems had not been addressed for years.