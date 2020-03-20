Menu
Four people on a cruise ship that docked in Sydney have tested positive for COVID-19 and NSW Health are asking 2700 passengers to be alert for symptoms.
Health

2700 passengers let off infected cruise ship

by Angira Bharadwaj,Jessica McSweeney,Georgia Clark
20th Mar 2020 4:58 PM

NSW has recorded its biggest 24-hour jump in COVID-19 cases with 75 people testing positive to the virus in the past day.

There are now 382 confirmed cases across the state, health authorities confirmed on Friday.

Four people onboard the Ruby Princess cruise ship which docked in Sydney from New Zealand yesterday are among the new cases.

2,700 people disembarked the ship which is now cruising empty of passengers between Sydney and Wollongong.

Three of the cases were passengers while one is a crew member.

Meanwhile, a sixth person has died from the virus in NSW and two schools closed over confirmed cases.

William Carey Christian School shut its doors after a parent tested positive and a 14-year-old girl at St Columba Anglican School in Port Macquarie was also diagnosed.

