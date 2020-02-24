26 action packed photos from Gympie’s Bull n Bronc

THE annual Gympie Bull n Bronc roared into town with 181 competitors on Saturday night at the Gympie Showgrounds.

The starting time of the event was pushed forward half an hour due to the high number of nominations.

Gympie Show Society president Graham Engeman said it was an excellent night.

This was briefly overshadowed when one man in his 40s was stomped on by a bull at the event and was taken to hospital with a leg and back injury just after 8.30pm.

Despite the incident Engeman said safety was paramount at the event.

“Everyone is cautious and the bulls and horses really enjoy it, they put on a great show for everyone,” Engeman said.

“This event is one of the key fundraisers and the support we receive from the community we put it back into the show.

“We had a record crowd number last year so the numbers were a bit low compared to that but it was still a great night. There was just a light shower towards the end of the night but the rain held off. We really could not postpone it again.”