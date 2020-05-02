Man sues Hungry Jack’s for close to $1m after work accident

A YOUNG man whose dream of an Australian Defence Force career was shattered by a work accident is suing fast food company Hungry Jack's for almost a million dollars.

Kadison Attwood, 23, who had wanted to follow in the footsteps of many of his family who served in the ADF, was injured while a Hungry Jack's crew member in 2016.

Mr Attwood, then 19, slipped and fell while trying to clear boxes, crates and other rubbish from a hallway at the Booval restaurant, near Ipswich, his Supreme Court claim says.

Despite requests from an assistant manager, crew members had not cleared the boxes, crates and rubbish from the hallway to an emergency exit, it is alleged.

Mr Attwood injured his right ankle and damaged a ligament and had to have two operations.

Kadison Attwood, 23, is suing Hungry Jack’s for close to $1m after a workplace accident. Picture: David Clark

While recovering from ligament reconstruction, Mr Attwood fell and twisted his left ankle and was in a wheelchair for six weeks, his claim says.

His Supreme Court claim says he has ongoing pain, burning, swelling and stiffness, in his right ankle, making it difficult for him to stand for long or drive long distances.

Before he was injured in 2016, Mr Attwood had applied to join the Australian Defence Force.

He had been offered and had accepted enlistment in the RAAF from March, 2017, as an Air Force recruit firefighter for four years, but could not take it up after his injury.

"Joining the Australian Defence Force is like a family tradition," Mr Attwood said.

"My aunty, my cousin, my older brother, my father, my grandfather and my great grandfather have all been in it and now my sister is about to join."

Mr Attwood, who has a daughter, 11 months, and whose partner is due to have their second child in October, said he had been very excited to be accepted into the RAAF.

He was medically unfit for duty after the injury and the second surgery was " the nail in the coffin" for his career, he said.

"Mr Attwood's accident has had a devastating impact on his life and that of his young family," Michaela Bartonkova of Maurice Blackburn Lawyers said.

"What's disappointing is that it was completely avoidable.

"If the hallway had been properly maintained and an adequate system of inspection implemented, this would not have happened."

Ms Bartonkova said Mr Attwood could not mow the lawn, play football or compete in motocross because of his ankle.

Mr Attwood said he returned to work at Hungry Jack's in a management role, but later could not continue because of ankle pain. He now drives trucks locally.

He is claiming $990,687, including $710,781 for future economic loss. Hungry Jack's Pty Ltd is yet to respond to the claim, filed late last week.

Originally published as $1m lawsuit after Defence dreams dashed