Teen planning to marry biological dad

A soon-to-be bride's wedding plans have been slammed as disturbing on social media, after the young woman revealed she plans to marry her biological father.

The 18-year-old revealed that she'll walk down the aisle with her biological dad, describing it as a "full-on wedding" that will "represent our uniqueness".

Sharing her controversial love story with The Cut, the US teen gave her personal insight on what is referred to as Genetic Sexual Attraction.

Also known as "consensual incest", cases of Genetic Sexual Attraction can sometimes eventuate when biological parents have been estranged from their children for some time, only to reunite when the child is much older.

In the case of this anonymous woman, the romantic relationship began after her father re-entered her life when she was 16 years old.

The pair hadn't had any contact for 12 years.

“I want it to represent our uniqueness so we aren’t doing a white wedding,”

It didn't take long for the two to realise they had "strong feelings for each other", the teen told The Cut.

"We discussed whether it was wrong and then we kissed," she said.

"And then we made out, and then we made love for the first time. That was when I lost my virginity."

After revealing her mother was unaware of the couple's relationship, the teen said she didn't care that the two couldn't be legally married.

"I want it to represent our uniqueness, so we aren't doing a white wedding," she said.

"The colour scheme is black and purple, and we are both going to wear Converse tennis shoes. He's wearing jeans and a nice dress shirt. He says he's not wearing a bow tie, but it's my wedding and I am saying that he is.

"My grandmother and grandfather - my fiancé's parents - are going to attend and my grandpa will give me away.

"The tables will have bouquets of trees without leaves to represent our marriage, which will be like a growing tree. My dress will be black."

The unconventional bride isn’t concerned that the marriage won’t be legally binding. Picture: istock.

The upcoming nuptials have gone viral on Facebook, with many taking to social media to share their shock at the couple's love story.

One said: "This is so wrong, so so so wrong. I wish someone would step in and save this poor girl."

Said a third: "No, no, no. I hope to God she doesn't go through with this wedding and she comes to her senses."

According to The Cut, the term Genetic Sexual Attraction (GSA) was coined in the late 1980s by the founder of a support group for adopted children who had recently reconnected with their biological relatives.

In this context, GSA's founder claims she observed intense romantic and sexual feelings occurring in many of these reunions.

Experts estimate that these taboo feelings occur in about 50 per cent of cases where estranged relatives are reunited as adults.

GSA's discoverer had herself become attracted to the son she'd adopted out when she met him 26 years later, but her feelings were not reciprocated.

Originally published as 18yo woman marrying biological dad