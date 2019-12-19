Menu
Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann
Education

15 Ipswich schools score funding but not enough

Navarone Farrell
navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
19th Dec 2019 9:00 AM
IPSWICH schools have have benefited from the Local Schools Community fund, but the amount of money in the fund has come into question.

Federal MP for Blair Shayne Neumann said he is frustrated by the small amount of money in the fund.

The sum of $200,000 was made available to schools in the electorate of Blair for the 2019-2020 financial year, made up of grants between $1,000 and $20,000.

The grant program was open to both government and non-government schools to primarily fund small capital works projects and the delivery of education programs.

“Unfortunately, despite many schools submitting very worthy applications, projects were not approved under Scott Morrison’s scheme,” Mr Neumann said.

Under the Local Schools Community Fund, funding of just $200,000 was available for each Federal electorate.

“It is not clear whether the government will run the Local Schools Community Fund again.” Mr Neumann said.

“What is clear is that schools in our community need additional funding and support to continue to deliver a great education for our kids.”

  • Immaculate Heart School - $17,500 for classroom enhancement
  • St Mary’s College - $17,500 for seating and shade sails
  • Lowood State High School - $17,500 for concrete courts
  • Rosewood State High School - $8,000 for community garden space
  • Riverview State School - $15,000 for play equipment
  • Silkstone State School - $17,500 for digital portfolios and innovation
  • Amberley District State School - $4,500 for playground equipment
  • Brassall State School - $15,000 for playground upgrade
  • Ipswich North State School - $15,000 for digital technology
  • Ipswich West State School - $11,451 for sporting equipment
  • Leichhardt State School - $15,000 for large shade shelter
  • Lowood State School - $15,000 for junior play fort upgrade
  • Ipswich West Special School - $10,000 for Shade structures
  • Staines Memorial College - $13,827 for instrumental music program
  • YMCA Vocational School - $7,222 for outdoor learning space
