15 Ipswich schools score funding but not enough

IPSWICH schools have have benefited from the Local Schools Community fund, but the amount of money in the fund has come into question.

Federal MP for Blair Shayne Neumann said he is frustrated by the small amount of money in the fund.

The sum of $200,000 was made available to schools in the electorate of Blair for the 2019-2020 financial year, made up of grants between $1,000 and $20,000.

The grant program was open to both government and non-government schools to primarily fund small capital works projects and the delivery of education programs.

“Unfortunately, despite many schools submitting very worthy applications, projects were not approved under Scott Morrison’s scheme,” Mr Neumann said.

Under the Local Schools Community Fund, funding of just $200,000 was available for each Federal electorate.

“It is not clear whether the government will run the Local Schools Community Fund again.” Mr Neumann said.

“What is clear is that schools in our community need additional funding and support to continue to deliver a great education for our kids.”