14 drink and drug drivers named and shamed

Luke Henry James Hanson, 26, from Ipswich, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving when drug positive while not being a licensed driver; and driving when never held a licence at Taigum on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. "He says he had smoked a few cones on the Sunday as was getting off ice," prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said. Officers took him to Boonah station at 12.50pm for a saliva test that tested positive. Ms Sturgess said it was completely unacceptable as Hanson had five previous convictions for unlicensed driving with the last one in July last year. Sgt Dick said Hanson had been disqualified from driving which ended on October 28, 2019 but no licence was ever issued to him. "You have never proven to anyone you are safe to drive yet you still insist on driving," Ms Sturgess said. "I've stopped driving now," Hanson assured the court. Fined $300 for drug driving and disqualified three months. For driving unlicensed Hanson was sentenced to four weeks jail, suspended for 12 months and disqualified three months - a total of six months.

Shanhan Naja Jordarn Cunneen, 28, from Lowood, pleaded guilty to driving drug positive at Glamorganvale on October 12, 2019. Disqualified two months and fined $350. Issue a restricted licence for work only.

Alexander Douglas Cusworth, 25, from Augustine Heights, fined $350 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Augustine Heights on December 7 last year.

Kylie Anne Hawes, 37, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to drink driving when unlicensed at Redbank Plains on October 17. Disqualified three months and fined $600.

Tye Mark Cobbin, 26, from Munbilla, fined $750 and licence disqualified five months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Kalbur on December 21, 2019.

Phillippe Marcel Garcia, 51, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to driving when drug positive in Booval on November 9. Fined $500 and disqualified three months.

Kamahni May Robinson, 28, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to driving drug positive when on an L/P licence at Fernvale on August 21 last year. Fined $450 and disqualified three months.

Shane Vincent Belford, 51, from Wanora, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Basin Pocket on November 20, 2019. Disqualified seven months and fined $750.

Danielle Melissa Davies, 30, from Springfield Lakes, fined $350 and disqualified one month when she pleaded guilty to drink driving at Greenbank on October 18, 2019.

Mathew John Gilbert, 27, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to driving drug positive when unlicensed at Raceview on October 18, 2019. Fined $600 and disqualified three months.

Paul Jacob Arthur Greer, 30, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to driving drug positive in Brassall on October 27, 2019. Disqualified four months and fined $550.

Jesse Daniel Poulton, 26, from Yamanto, pleaded guilty to driving drug positive when on an L/P licence at New Chum on November 18. Fined $750 and disqualified six months.

Craig Steven Rees, 51, from East Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving in Booval on October 11. Fined $500 and licence lost for one month.

Erin Ashley-May Everingham, 18, from Esk, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.126) when on a P-licence in Goombungee on Sunday November 3, last year. Prosecutor Sgt Brad Dick said she had been intercepted at 7am driving on the Kingsthorpe - Haden Road. Everingham told police she went to the Goombungee rodeo and drank till 3am. Sgt Dick said she was on a Provisional licence and as such could legally only drive with zero alcohol. "I was pretty drunk. Unaware police were behind me. I was in the wrong," Everingham told the court. Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said a .126 alcohol reading was not low by any means. Fined $650 she was disqualified five months.