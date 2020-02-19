Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Traffic and Highway Patrol Command NSW Police fined a truck driver for speeding.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Command NSW Police fined a truck driver for speeding.
News

$1155 fine for speeding truck driver

19th Feb 2020 10:44 AM

A TRUCK driver has been hit with two fines totalling $1155 after police clocked him driving at 121km/hr.

NSW Police Force officers detected the vehicle, a Western Star B-double with Victorian registration, during speed enforcement checks on the Hume Highway yesterday.

The driver, a 52-year-old man from Rosewood in Queensland, was stopped and subjected to a breath test, which returned a negative result.

Police carried out a heavy vehicle compliance check and found further offences in his work diary, including driver not record required information after starting work.

The driver was fined yesterday on the Hume Highway.
The driver was fined yesterday on the Hume Highway.

The driver was given a grounding direction for seven hours, a major rest break to comply with work and rest hours due to lack of recording trip details.

The driver was issued with traffic infringement notices for Class C motor vehicle exceed 100km/hr - over 10km/hr ($481 fine with three demerit points) and driver not record required information after starting work ($674 fine).

nsw police force speeding fine truck driver
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Today show slumps to new low

      Today show slumps to new low
      • 19th Feb 2020 12:07 PM

      Top Stories

        Online predator tracked mum home after date

        premium_icon Online predator tracked mum home after date

        Crime A YOUNG mum who met a businessman online before going on a date was raped after he followed her home.

        Council candidates warned by watchdog over social media use

        premium_icon Council candidates warned by watchdog over social media use

        Council News ‘Serious reputational damage can be done and quickly.’

        The little cinema still screening the big blockbusters

        premium_icon The little cinema still screening the big blockbusters

        News The iconic theatre screened its first black and white film in 1910.