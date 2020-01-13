Menu
Crime

11-year-old charged over alleged butter knife threat

by RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS
13th Jan 2020 6:55 AM | Updated: 1:13 PM
An 11-year-old girl has been charged after she allegedly threatened a 77-year-old woman with a butter knife, demanded money then punched her, police have said.

Northern Watch Commander Siiri Tennosaar said that about 1.30pm on Sunday afternoon the 77-year-old was walking to her car on Palmerston Cct when the girl allegedly approached her, armed with a butter knife, and demanded money.

Snr Sgt Tennosaar said the victim refused and the offender hit her in the mouth before running away.

St Johns Ambulance treated the victim for minor injuries at the scene.

Police said in a statement on Monday, the 11-year-old form Moulden will appear before Darwin Youth Court in February charged with one count of aggravated assault with intent to steal.

Earlier on Sunday two men were arrested for allegedly breaking into a shopping complex in Nightcliff.

IN OTHER NEWS

Snr Sgt Tennosaar said the 23-year-old and 29-year-old smashed through a glass door and loaded up trolleys with groceries before attempting to flee.

She said police caught the pair nearby and they were charged with unlawful entry, damage to property and stealing.

Snr Sgt Tennosaar said the 23-year-old remained in custody to appear in court on Monday, while the 29-year-old was bailed out, to appear in court at a later date.

butter knife charges editors picks elderly knife crime punch threats youth crime

