About 100 schools had no telephone lines for three hours today after a Telstra network issue.
100 schools affected as Telstra phone network knocked out

by Judith Kerr
7th May 2020 6:45 PM
ABOUT 100 schools across the southeast and Logan had no telephone lines for three hours today after a Telstra network issue.

Telstra said the problem affected schools that used Telstra's IP Telephony service, which is a voice over internet phone system.

The system has played a major role in schools where students across the southeast have been logging on to lessons from home during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Telstra said the platform that supports the phone system went down early this morning and was caused by a DNS or network issue.

"Around 100 schools logged a fault, and were impacted for about three hours," Telstra said.

Services were restored at after midday and the telco apologised to all involved.

Originally published as 100 schools affected as Telstra phone network knocked out

