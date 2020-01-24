100 jobs up for grabs in aged care

WITH work nearing completion, a new aged care facility in the Ipswich CBD is on the lookout for 100 staff keen to get into the industry.

Infinite Care will open its new facility in March, located on what used to be the old Metro Hotel in South Street.

The company is encouraging anyone who worked at the Metro Hotel to apply, along with anyone who is interested in working in the aged care industry.

Infinite Ipswich will be home to 96 aged or high need residents. All single rooms, and its 12 double rooms designed for couples, will feature furnishings, ensuite bathrooms and a mix of additional services designed to bring quality of life to residents.

The facility will also include a secure dedicated level for those requiring memory support, onsite cafe, hair and beauty salon, theatre room, dining and lounge areas on each level to bring a feeling of home, allied health consultation rooms and wellness centre.

Managing Director Chris Stride from Infinite Care said that there are a variety of vacancies that need to be filled and locals are encouraged to apply.

"Infinite Care is very excited to be entering the Ipswich market," Mr Stride said. "It is important to us that while providing high levels of clinical care to the elderly community we also have a desire to employ people that are strongly connected in the local area.

"Community connectedness and becoming a local employer of choice is important to us.

"This CBD location will insert residents and families right into the heart of everything Ipswich has to offer."

The roles on offer include: Enrolled and Registered Nurses, Clinical Management, Chef and Kitchen Assistants, Hotel Services (Laundry and Cleaning) and Resident and Wellbeing Coordinator.

Any Ipswich residents keen to apply are encouraged to contact Infinite Care via email at recruitmentqld@infin8care.com.au