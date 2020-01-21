10-year-old saves dad’s life with one phone call

10 year old Jaiden Grant is being hailed as a hero after helping save his dad’s life on Boxing Day. PHOTO: AAP /Renae Droop

10 year old Jaiden Grant is being hailed as a hero after helping save his dad’s life on Boxing Day. PHOTO: AAP /Renae Droop

CABOOLTURE'S Jaiden Grant has been awarded a certificate of appreciated from the Queensland Ambulance Service after his quick-thinking helped save his dad on Boxing Day.

Jaiden said he was just doing what his dad taught him - to call triple-0 in an emergency.

10 year old Jaiden Grant helped save his father Andrew Grant by calling 000 after his dad fell out of bed. Photo: AAP/Renae Droop

"I was asleep but woke up when I heard my dad making noises in his room," Jaiden said.

"Dad fell out of bed and smashed his head on the table and rolled onto the floor.

"He wouldn't wake up and wasn't talking, so I turned the light on and called triple-0."

Emergency Medical Dispatcher Karen Knight answered his call at about 10.50pm on December 26.

"He was just amazing, especially for a kid his age," Mrs Knight said.

She said Jaiden knew the answer to every question including his address.

"He put his dad on his side and checked his breathing, he did everything right," Mrs Knight said.

Jaiden even had the forethought to let her know they were in the granny flat at the back of the property.

Jaiden Grant with Emergency Medical dispatcher Karen Knight in Caboolture and his award. Photo: AAP/Renae Droop

When Jaiden heard the ambulance arrive he went out in the pouring rain and directed them to where his dad was.

"When I got off the phone, I just thought 'wow that kid is amazing'. That is why I nominated him for the award," Mrs Knight said.

Jaiden said he was scared but Mrs Knight helped keep him calm over the phone.

Dad Andrew said he there was a chance he wouldn't be here today if Jaiden had not acted so quickly.

"He is a very smart kid. But for him to do what he did without me is incredible," Mr Grant said.

He said he taught Jaiden to call triple-0 a few years earlier when his 85-year-old mother had a stroke at home.

Mr Grant is recovering now, but still undergoing tests to determine if a seizure was the reason he fell out of bed.

Advanced Care paramedic Laura Perryer and Critical Care Paramedic Casey Robinson with Jaiden Grant. Photo: AAP/Renae Droop

He also dislocated a vertebrae in his back and injured some ribs in the fall and had a cut to his head.

Responding paramedics Casey Robinson and Laura Perryer both agreed they were surprised by Jaiden's "maturity".

Jaiden meet Mrs Knight and the paramedics at Caboolture Ambulance Station on Friday, where he was presented with his certificate.