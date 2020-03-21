$10 LETTUCES: Shoppers shocked by grocery price hikes

Not only do we have a shortage in supply to contend with after mass panic buying, but now shoppers are being hit with price hikes on fresh produce staples.

QUEENSLAND shoppers already struggling to fill their trollies amid coronavirus panic buying are now dealing with skyrocketing produce prices.

Broccoli was selling as high as $11.50 per kilogram in Cannon Hills Woolworths and cauliflowers were a staggering $8.90 each.

Meanwhile, Foodworks in Bundaberg was spotted selling iceberg lettuces for a whopping $10 each.

Shoppers have noticed higher prices on fresh produce at Coles, Woolworths and Aldi.

According to Coles and Woolworths the higher-than-average prices can be attributed to this year's catastrophic bushfires and drought conditions, not just an increased demand from panic-buying.

Aldi was no exception to the price increase, with iceberg lettuce there priced at $4.99 each - only 90c cheaper than their major competitors, and truss tomatoes cost $8.99 per kilogram.

Cannon Hills shopper Joyce O'Shea said supermarkets were taking advantage of panic buying and inflating their prices.

"I've mostly been able to get everything but it's expensive, especially bananas," she said.

"You go in there and hope things aren't as bad as they are and it's worse."

Across the three supermarket chains Cavendish bananas were priced as high as $4.90 per kilogram.

A Woolworths spokesman said the company has experienced higher demand for fresh fruit and vegetables over the past week across the country.

"This elevated demand has impacted the availability of a few vegetable lines that are typically in shorter supply at this time of year across the whole market," he said.

"We're working closely with our fresh food suppliers to manage the impact of this increased demand, alongside the broader environmental impact of drought and unseasonal weather in different parts of the country."

Sweet Potatoes were $6 per kilogram and one continental cucumber cost $2.90.

For Rhondda Pavlov, who shops at Coles Cannon Hill twice a week, the higher prices could not go unnoticed.

"Tomatoes I think are a ridiculous price. The ones with the vine are $9.90, the ones without are $8.90, how do you justify that?" she said.

The Woolworths' spokesman said he understood customers may be frustrated.

"We understand the pressures facing Australian households right now and remain focused on offering quality fresh food to our customers at competitive prices."

Norman Park mother Celine Eason said she has noticed prices rise over recent weeks.

"We try to only buy our staples at Coles and Woolies but our bill has gone up," she said.

A spokeswoman from Coles said it was important to note price increases from drought and bushfires were not always immediate.

"Coles has seen wholesale price increases on some fresh produce lines due to factors including limited availability as a result of bushfires and drought," they said.

"Coles has absorbed some of these increases so we can continue to provide great value for our customers."

Originally published as $10 LETTUCES: Shoppers shocked by grocery price hikes