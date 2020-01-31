10 fun things for families to do this weekend

Walloon markets organiser Chantel Jackson with some products that will be for sale. Picture: Cordell Richardson

1) Drag Queen Bingo

Tonight from 6-11.30pm at Ipswich Sports Club, 1A Samford Rd, Ipswich.

IT'S bingo, but not as you know it. The games will be full of cheeky innuendos and hysterical call outs. This event is also a way to raise money for the Salvation Army Fire Appeal and the animal appeal for koalas. Tickets are selling fast. Visit the club to book.

2) Didgeridoo Jam

Tonight from 7-10pm at 10 Lorikeet Lane, Bellbird Park.

JOIN members from Didgeridoo Festivals for a night of playing music on the bush stag. Guests are asked to bring along a blanket, kick back and listen to a mixture of instruments combined with the Didgeridoo. For more information on the event, search Didgeridoo Festivals on Facebook.

3) Outdoor movie - Pokemon Detective Pikachu

Tonight from 6.30-8.30pm at 6 Amity Way, Ripley.

HEAD on down to the splash 'n' play amphitheatre at Providence Ripley to see this movie, starring Ryan Reynolds. Forty West Cafe will be open for dinner or BYO picnic.

Popcorn will be for sale on the night. The movie will commence when the sun has set.

4) Walloon Markets

Tomorrow from 8-11am at 62 Rohl Rd, Walloon.

THIS new monthly market will feature a variety of stalls selling fresh produce, hand made honey and jams, as well as jewellery, clothing and craft items. It is free to attend.

5) Garage and giant book sale

Today from 7am-7pm at Cockatoo Cafe, 23 Hooper St, West Ipswich.

BAG yourself a bargain at this all day sale. There will be books, bric-a-brac, kitchenware, collectibles, toys, vinyl records, CDs, paintings and more.

6) Banjo workshop

Tomorrow from 4-5pm at Banshees Bar and Art Space, 131 Brisbane St, Ipswich.

GRAB a banjo and join the monthly workshop where multi-instrumentalist Fin Taylor will teach you some new sounds. If you don't have a banjo feel free to bring a mandolin, bouzouki, ukulele, spoons, guitar, or arrive empty-handed and just enjoy the afternoon.

7) Z-STAR Trinity at the RoyalMail

Today from 4-7pm at the RoyalMail Goodna, 92 Brisbane Tce, Goodna.

ENJOY listening to some live music on a lazy Saturday afternoon with a drink in hand.

8) TapeScape at the Ipswich Art Gallery

Open now at the Ipswich Art Gallery, d'Arcy Doyle Pl, Ipswich.

YOUR kids can have fun sliding and climbing through this unique playground, which is made entirely out of packing tape. It's best to get in quick, as this exhibition is set to close on February 16.

9) Riverlink Market Zone

Tomorrow from 8am-1pm at Riverlink Shopping Centre.

HELD on the first Sunday of the month, these markets offer a selection of unique craft and market stalls. There will also be a jumping castle, face painters, a play zone for kids and live music.

10) Come and try afternoon at the Fassifern Horse and Pony Club, Boonah

Tomorrow from 3.30-8pm at the Boonah Showgrounds, 8 Melbourne St, Boonah.

COME and meet the members of the club and try your hand at riding. The day will also feature a barbecue. People of all ages and riding ability are welcome.